Keokuk awarded over half a million dollars for downtown redevelopment

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The city of Keokuk hopes the $600,000 it was just awarded in Downtown Housing Grant funds will help a developer bring a downtown building to life.

The 600 block of Main Street has been vacant for almost seven years and Main Street’s Executive Director, Kira Kruszynski, said the city, which has taken ownership of the vacancies for about four years, is ready to hand it over to someone with a vision for economic drive.

“Some folks see empty buildings,” Kruszynski said. “We just see opportunity and potential. "

Kruszynski said the developer they are searching for should redevelop the upper level with, at minimum, ten housing units. The bottom level should have two or three retailers or businesses. The empty lot by the building should be something innovative as well, rather than a parking lot.

“Possibly putting a park or a dining area on [the vacant lot],”Kruszynski said. “Seeing some vibrancy put into the park here in the commercial and residential area. This is really kind of a critical intersection for downtown. We are on the 600 block. We’ve got some visitors coming in from the city of Missouri on 7th street. So, right now, it’s a little quiet.”

City administrator Cole O’Donnell said this downtown development initiative could bring a huge economic boost to Keokuk.

“It brings something to the downtown that will be an attraction,” O’Donnell said. “People can now live and shop in the downtown area. We have regular requests to rent. This would provide additional retail space.”

O’Donnell said the city is still formalizing requirements for the funds. The next step would be to solicit proposals from developers.

“Keokuk has been very fortunate to receive multiple grants in different areas,” O’Donnell said. “This is just one example of a community-wide effort to get funds that will help improve the community.”

The city hopes to secure an additional $200,000 toward the development with the proposed funds coming from the American Rescue Plan Act distributions.

The city hopes to use $200,000 in ARPA funds of their own as well, totaling out the incentive package to $1 million.

The city will continue to apply for more grants.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.