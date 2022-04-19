Advertisement

Lee County to hold free concealed carry class

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - For Lee County residents, there’s a free opportunity to obtain a concealed carry permit.

The training will be offered next month in a classroom presentation without any firearms.

Detective Chad Donaldson, who will be teaching the class, will go over topics such as safely buying firearms and manners of concealment. The training will meet the Iowa requirements to apply for a permit to carry weapons.

“I go over the different types of firearms,” Donaldson said. “The pros and cons of whether it’s a semi automatic pistol, whether it’s a revolver, we talk about ballistics type of ammunition.”

Donaldson said although Iowa no longer required a permit to carry weapons as of July 1, 2021, there are several benefits to having a permit to carry weapons that include reciprocity of other states.

The class will be held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on May 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration is required and seating is limited.

To register, contact Chad Donaldson at chaddonaldson@leecounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Griggs
Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen
Developer, retailer, work to finalize an agreement for KMart
Developer, retailer work to finalize Kmart building decision
George A. Buss Mugshot
Illinois Lincoln reenactor pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Brown County Suspect
Accused cop shooter charged with attempted murder
Recovery Anonymous Plan to Buy House Put on Hold
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold

Latest News

Gov. JB Pritzker signs Fiscal Year 2023 budget
Gov. JB Pritzker signs Fiscal Year 2023 budget
Keokuk redevelopment funds.
Keokuk awarded over half a million dollars for downtown redevelopment
Hannibal Machine Operations Manager Scott Haycraft said they have problems getting hydraulic...
Supply-chain issues, rising prices continue to impact NEMO businesses
You can show up between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday at 105 Hill Street where gloves and...
Hannibal to hold spring clean up for Earth Day