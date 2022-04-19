Lee County to hold free concealed carry class

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - For Lee County residents, there’s a free opportunity to obtain a concealed carry permit.

The training will be offered next month in a classroom presentation without any firearms.

Detective Chad Donaldson, who will be teaching the class, will go over topics such as safely buying firearms and manners of concealment. The training will meet the Iowa requirements to apply for a permit to carry weapons.

“I go over the different types of firearms,” Donaldson said. “The pros and cons of whether it’s a semi automatic pistol, whether it’s a revolver, we talk about ballistics type of ammunition.”

Donaldson said although Iowa no longer required a permit to carry weapons as of July 1, 2021, there are several benefits to having a permit to carry weapons that include reciprocity of other states.

The class will be held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on May 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration is required and seating is limited.

To register, contact Chad Donaldson at chaddonaldson@leecounty.org.

