Let WGEM help you install, use our StormTrak Weather App

QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that it’s severe weather season, it’s more important than ever to stay weather aware.

You can do that with our WGEM Stormtrak Weather App.

If you don’t know how to download it, or use it, we can help you with that.

WGEM is holding a tour for its StormTrak Weather App.

On Monday, we were at the Hy-Vee at 36th and Broadway in Quincy.

One Stormtrak Weather App user, Kerry Anders, explained why he uses our app.

“Actually, I teach driving, so I wanna know what’s happening in the surrounding area, especially what’s going on the highway, and my house when the weather comes on. I want good weather actually,” Anders said.

Here is a list of the dates and locations for the WGEM Stormtrak Weather App Tour. They all run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

4/18: Hy-Vee in Quincy on 36th Street

4/25: Hy-Vee in Keokuk

5/2: Farm & Home in Hannibal

5/9: Hy-Vee in Macomb

5/16: Hy-Vee in Ft. Madison

5/23: Hy-Vee in Quincy on Harrison

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.