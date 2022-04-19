Pilot shortage causing delays, cancellations at Quincy Regional Airport

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy city officials said at least 40 percent of flights at the Quincy Regional Airport have been delayed or cancelled over the past two months.

Quincy mayor Mike Troup said it’s due to a shortage of pilots. He said there are only three pilots currently, where as airport officials said a good number for the airport would be four.

Interim airport director Gabriel Hanafin said COVID-19 played a big role in the pilot shortage as when COVID hit, demand for flying dropped off and pilots were laid off. But he said when demand picked up again, there weren’t enough pilots to meet the demand.

Hanafin said Cape Air is working to fill the gaps and get passengers to where they need to be, bussing passengers to St. Louis when their flights get cancelled and training more pilots.

“They’ve been vigorously training new pilots,” he said. “They’ve got a really good training program happening and they have indicated that they’ll have at least four, maybe even five pilots based at Quincy, hopefully by next month.”

Troup said it’s important to make sure flights are able to get in and out of the airport as it could affect the level of federal funding they get. He said the city needs to make sure 10,000 passengers come through the airport every year.

“The federal government, the FAA, will allow or send you $1 million dollars a year to help maintain the airport and the facility so it’s critical that we have at least 10,000 passengers using that airport on an annual basis,” Troup said.

