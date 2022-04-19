Quincy Retail and Hospitality Development Program approved

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council voted 9 to 5 on Monday night to approve a resolution that would authorize a hotel development program.

Aldermen Sassen, Rein, Bergman, Bauer and Farha all voted against the proposal.

This, after council tabled the discussion at the previous council meeting.

Mayor Mike Troup said Quincy Hotel Association representatives want to see the city use the proposed $500,000 of food and beverage tax revenue beyond just bringing more hotels to the hospitality corridor located in the west region of the city, Broadway to State and from Fourth to the riverfront, where the development will target.

He said they want to broaden the development to include retail and hospitality like putting in new stores, expanding existing stores and restaurants.

Troup agrees, “We’ve got another incentive package that we can work with developers which I think will be helpful to that west of 4th street.”

Troup said he has spoken with developers and the next step is to the get them out to see the hospitality corridor.

Council also approved a new version of this resolution. The version that was tabled last week focused only on hotel development in this area.

The new amended version expands to include any entity with retail and hospitality that will generate sales tax.

Meanwhile, Monday night was the second presentation of Quincy’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

They discussed four specific aspects of the budget: Special revenue, capital projects, debt service, and enterprise funds.

The third and final hearing for the budget will be next Monday at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

The council also talked about several other projects.

They voted 13 yes, with one abstaining, to approve bids for purchasing materials for annual street and sidewalk maintenance.

They adopted a resolution to spend $9,150 on the Quincy public library’s heating and cooling systems. It has run into issues, so this money will be used to determine if they repair the systems or just replace them entirely, which could cost even more money

They approved a resolution in support of tax increment financing. Mayor Mike Troup said they’ve been using the TIF program properly but other cities in the state haven’t, so the Illinois Municipal League is asking cities to send them proof of reports to get the problems sorted out.

Monday night was also Sixth Ward Alderman Katie Awerkamp’s last council meeting, as she is moving from the ward an will no longer be holding a seat on council.

