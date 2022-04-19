Rain showers likely tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - With high pressure directly overhead, we are starting off our day with crystal clear blues skies. However, we are also starting off very chilly. Morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, with everyone below the freezing degree mark (32°). We’ll keep the sunshine around for much of the day. However, clouds will be gradually building into the area. The first clouds to arrive later this afternoon will be the high, thin upper-level clouds. The sun can still get through these clouds pretty easily. Later this evening and into tonight is when the clouds will start to thicken up. We’ll stay dry through the day though. Daytime highs will still be unseasonably cool, in the low 50s. By tonight, we’ll be cloudy with breezy winds out of the southeast. The clouds and southerly winds will prevent temperatures from dropping too much. So nighttime lows won’t be near as cold as last night, as we’ll be in the mid 40s.

Heading into tomorrow, rain showers are looking likely for everyone in the Tri-States. Some embedded thunderstorms will be possible as well, but nothing severe. The chance of rain will go up after about 7 AM/8 AM. The rain will start off light and scattered. Into the afternoon and evening it will become widespread. So we’ll have rain on and off again through the day.

