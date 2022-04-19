Supply-chain issues, rising prices continue to impact NEMO businesses

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Supply chain issues, and the rising price of materials, are still hurting Northeast Missouri businesses like Hannibal Machine.

Hannibal Machine is a company that does precision metal fabrication, water jet cutting and architectural metalwork.

Operations Manager Scott Haycraft said they have problems getting hydraulic cylinders and gears. He said specific grades of steels have more than doubled in price over the last year.

“Finished components for assembly that will ship out to our customers have been definitely slower than normal,” Haycraft said. “Certain particular grades of steels and stainless steels have significantly increased somewhere upward or 50 to 60 percent.”

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said Hannibal Machine isn’t the only business facing this issue.

“Many of our companies price annually and so their contracts are set. Their pricing is set with their customers annually and so this can be a big burden on them, obviously, with already tight margins,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy said while supply-chain issues have slowly started to improve in certain fields, some businesses are facing a depreciating quality of materials, like rain-damaged wood sitting on ships for too long.

“While I think things are flowing a little bit better. It does feel like there’s still some challenges,” Mehaffy said.

Haycraft said they have helped their clients, who were also struggling with supply chain issues, by manufacturing specific parts for them. He recommends other manufacturers do the same.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council is holding a meeting to talk about supply chain and trade issues with local businesses. There, the Missouri International Trade and Investment Office will discuss how companies can expand their markets through exports.

It’s being held on April 28 at 7 a.m.

