Advertisement

Supply-chain issues, rising prices continue to impact NEMO businesses

Hannibal Machine Operations Manager Scott Haycraft said they have problems getting hydraulic...
Hannibal Machine Operations Manager Scott Haycraft said they have problems getting hydraulic cylinders and gears. He said specific grades of steels have more than doubled in price over the last year.(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Supply chain issues, and the rising price of materials, are still hurting Northeast Missouri businesses like Hannibal Machine.

Hannibal Machine is a company that does precision metal fabrication, water jet cutting and architectural metalwork.

Operations Manager Scott Haycraft said they have problems getting hydraulic cylinders and gears. He said specific grades of steels have more than doubled in price over the last year.

“Finished components for assembly that will ship out to our customers have been definitely slower than normal,” Haycraft said. “Certain particular grades of steels and stainless steels have significantly increased somewhere upward or 50 to 60 percent.”

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said Hannibal Machine isn’t the only business facing this issue.

“Many of our companies price annually and so their contracts are set. Their pricing is set with their customers annually and so this can be a big burden on them, obviously, with already tight margins,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy said while supply-chain issues have slowly started to improve in certain fields, some businesses are facing a depreciating quality of materials, like rain-damaged wood sitting on ships for too long.

“While I think things are flowing a little bit better. It does feel like there’s still some challenges,” Mehaffy said.

Haycraft said they have helped their clients, who were also struggling with supply chain issues, by manufacturing specific parts for them. He recommends other manufacturers do the same.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council is holding a meeting to talk about supply chain and trade issues with local businesses. There, the Missouri International Trade and Investment Office will discuss how companies can expand their markets through exports.

It’s being held on April 28 at 7 a.m.

You can find more information about the meeting here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Griggs
Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen
Developer, retailer, work to finalize an agreement for KMart
Developer, retailer work to finalize Kmart building decision
George A. Buss Mugshot
Illinois Lincoln reenactor pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Brown County Suspect
Accused cop shooter charged with attempted murder
Recovery Anonymous Plan to Buy House Put on Hold
Plans for Quincy sober living house put on hold

Latest News

Conceal carry class
Lee County to hold free concealed carry class
Gov. JB Pritzker signs Fiscal Year 2023 budget
Gov. JB Pritzker signs Fiscal Year 2023 budget
Keokuk redevelopment funds.
Keokuk awarded over half a million dollars for downtown redevelopment
You can show up between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday at 105 Hill Street where gloves and...
Hannibal to hold spring clean up for Earth Day