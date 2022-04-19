Weather Alert for gusty wind and thunderstorms

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert Wednesday for very gusty wind. We expect to have wind gusts as high as 40 mile per hour. In addition to the wind we will see showers and thunderstorms in the area. It is a good bet that you could see a half-inch of rainfall. If you happen to get underneath a thunderstorm you may even see over an inch of rain. There’s a little bit of a blocking high-pressure system to the east of us. This will inhibit storms from moving directly from the west to the east. They are going to move more in a northeasterly fashion. The blocking high will keep our wind flow out of the south for an extended period of time. While it will not warm up very much on Wednesday the southerly wind flow continues to kick in Thursday and Friday and Saturday. That continual southerly wind flow will pump our temperatures up to near 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday. Now this isn’t going to be a sunny and 80 degree type of weather, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Saturday while it will be partly sunny and should stay dry and temperatures will reach 80, it will also be a pretty windy day.

