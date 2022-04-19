WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 18) Quincy Blue Devils Host United Township On The Western Big 6 Softball Dirt And The QND Raiders Baseball Team Prepares For A Big IHSA Showdown Against Pittsfield At “The Ferd”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The winds were blowing pretty hard, and the temperatures were a bit chilly, but the sun was shining, so most prep softball fans were delighted to see local prep teams have a chance to “play ball” on this Monday in “The Gem City.” With no rain in the forecast, the Blue Devils of Quincy High School were able to play host to (5-5) United Township on the softball dirt. The Panthers jumped out to an early lead against QHS, but the “Blue and White” did show a lot of fight by posting some late runs in their Western Big 6 Conference match-up against the squad from East Moline. We’ll have game highlights from Quincy...

At Quincy Notre Dame, the (11-2) Raiders had a prime time opportunity to face the (11-3) Saukee’s of Pittsfield at “The Ferd” earlier today. The “Blue and Gold” sent senior pitcher Ben Kasperie to the hill to face PHS. The Saukee’s are coming off of a very impressive 12-run shutout victory over the Suns of Southeastern. That win was posted by PHS last Tuesday in Augusta, Illinois. QND had a very successful weekend in Beardstown where they posted wins against Illini West and Jacksonville Routt-Catholic. QND head coach Ryan Oden took timeout before today’s clash on the turf to offer a scouting report on PHS.

