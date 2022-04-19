Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 18) Quincy Blue Devils Host United Township On The Western Big 6 Softball Dirt And The QND Raiders Baseball Team Prepares For A Big IHSA Showdown Against Pittsfield At “The Ferd”

Raiders And Saukees Both In The Hunt For Their 12th Win Of The Season On The Diamond
QHS Blue Devils Forced Indoors From The Softball Dirt Due To Recent Rains
QHS Blue Devils Forced Indoors From The Softball Dirt Due To Recent Rains(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The winds were blowing pretty hard, and the temperatures were a bit chilly, but the sun was shining, so most prep softball fans were delighted to see local prep teams have a chance to “play ball” on this Monday in “The Gem City.” With no rain in the forecast, the Blue Devils of Quincy High School were able to play host to (5-5) United Township on the softball dirt. The Panthers jumped out to an early lead against QHS, but the “Blue and White” did show a lot of fight by posting some late runs in their Western Big 6 Conference match-up against the squad from East Moline. We’ll have game highlights from Quincy...

At Quincy Notre Dame, the (11-2) Raiders had a prime time opportunity to face the (11-3) Saukee’s of Pittsfield at “The Ferd” earlier today. The “Blue and Gold” sent senior pitcher Ben Kasperie to the hill to face PHS. The Saukee’s are coming off of a very impressive 12-run shutout victory over the Suns of Southeastern. That win was posted by PHS last Tuesday in Augusta, Illinois. QND had a very successful weekend in Beardstown where they posted wins against Illini West and Jacksonville Routt-Catholic. QND head coach Ryan Oden took timeout before today’s clash on the turf to offer a scouting report on PHS.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Center (4/18/2022)

Updated: 15 hours ago
WGEM AM Sports Center

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 17th, 2022) Hannibal And Camp Point Central Football Using Their Offseason To Compete In A Significant Spring Sport

Updated: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Hannibal And Camp Point Central Football Using A Competitive Spring Sport As Prep

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 17th, 2022)

Updated: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of April 17th, 2022

Updated: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Latest News

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Quincy’s Noah Harbin 2 Run RBI Double Vs Rock Island

Updated: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Quincy's Noah Harbin

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 33

Updated: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 16th, 2022): Lady Raider Softball Continues To Roll With Win Over Camp Point Central; QND Has Won Five In A Row; Hannibal Girls Soccer Wins Lady Pirate Invitational With a 3-0 Record; Lady Pirates Are 11-3 On The Season

Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Lady Raiders Have Won Five In A Row In Softball

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 15) Liberty Lady Eagles Post A Big Win Over Western On The IHSA Softball Dirt And Record-Breaking Performances Were Turned In On The Track At The CSE Invite

Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Lady Eagles Softball Team Beats Western 3-2 On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (April 15) Tri-State Track And Field Student-Athletes Showcase Their Talents At The CSE Invite While The Quincy University Hawks Hit The Diamond For A GLVC Doubleheader Against U-Indy

Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Tri-State Track & Field Student-Athletes Showcase Their Talents At The Annual CSE Invite

Sports

Sports Center (4/15/2022)

Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
WGEM AM Sports Center