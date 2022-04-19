WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 18) South Shelby Baseball Team Plays Host To Monroe City On Their New Turf Field In Shelbina And The Pittsfield Saukees Battle QND On The Diamond At “The Ferd!”
QHS Blue Devils Fall To Defeat Against United Township On The Western Big 6 Softball Dirt
High School Baseball
Monday, April 18, 2022
IHSA
Pittsfield 0
Quincy Notre Dame 1
QND: (WP) Ben Kasparie (6 IP / 7K / 4BB )
Camp Point Central 2
Southeastern 7
IHSA Softball
United Township 5
Quincy 4
Rock Island 4
Camp Point Central 3
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 14
West Central 9
MSHSAA Baseball
Monroe City 3
South Shelby 7
SSHS: Luke Magruder: ( 6 IP/ 10 K / 3 ER )
Macon 12
Bowling Green 2
BG Bobcats Now (7-2)
Louisiana 12
Highland 3
LHS Bulldogs Now (6-6)
HHS Cougars Slide To (0-7)
Palmyra 3
Hallsville 14
PHS Panthers Now (3-8-1)
Novinger 0
North Shelby 4
NS: (WP) Kyle Smith (CG) 1 Hit Shutout
NS Raiders Now (7-2)
Tuesday: North Shelby Travels To Marion County
IHSA-MSHSAA Soccer
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 2
Rock Bridge (Columbia) 3
QHS: Emma Obert (2 Goals)
MSHSAA Soccer
Kirksville 0
(11) Hannibal Lady Pirates 3
HHS Now (12-3) On The Season Overall / (6-0) In NCMC
HHS: Katie Greening (2 Goals)
HHS: Bella Falconer (1 Goal)
IGHSAU
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 2
Washington 10
KHS Now (2-5) On The Season
Game Notes: KHS Lady Chiefs Trailed 5-2 At The Half vs. WHS
IHSAA
Keokuk 0
Washington 10
KHS Chiefs Now (1-6) On The Season
College Softball
NAIA
Game 1
William Penn 5
Culver-Stockton 1
Game 2
William Penn 4
Culver-Stockton 3
IHSAA Golf
Southeast Conference Meet
1. Washington 172
2. Fairfield 182
3. Mount Pleasant 195
4. Keokuk 206
5. Fort Madison 227
IHSAA Tennis
Keokuk 1
Burlington 8
KHS Chiefs Now (0-4) On The Season
BHS Is Now (3-1) On The Season
IGHSAU Tennis
Keokuk 1
Burlington 8
