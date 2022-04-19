Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 18) South Shelby Baseball Team Plays Host To Monroe City On Their New Turf Field In Shelbina And The Pittsfield Saukees Battle QND On The Diamond At "The Ferd!"

QHS Blue Devils Fall To Defeat Against United Township On The Western Big 6 Softball Dirt
South Shelby Cardinals Win CCC Opener On The Prep Diamond In Shelbina
By Tony Cornish, Jr.

Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Monday, April 18, 2022

IHSA

Pittsfield 0

Quincy Notre Dame 1

QND: (WP) Ben Kasparie (6 IP / 7K / 4BB )

Camp Point Central 2

Southeastern 7

IHSA Softball

United Township 5

Quincy 4

Rock Island 4

Camp Point Central 3

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 14

West Central 9

MSHSAA Baseball

Monroe City 3

South Shelby 7

SSHS: Luke Magruder: ( 6 IP/ 10 K / 3 ER )

Macon 12

Bowling Green 2

BG Bobcats Now (7-2)

Louisiana 12

Highland 3

LHS Bulldogs Now (6-6)

HHS Cougars Slide To (0-7)

Palmyra 3

Hallsville 14

PHS Panthers Now (3-8-1)

Novinger 0

North Shelby 4

NS: (WP) Kyle Smith (CG) 1 Hit Shutout

NS Raiders Now (7-2)

Tuesday: North Shelby Travels To Marion County

IHSA-MSHSAA Soccer

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 2

Rock Bridge (Columbia) 3

QHS: Emma Obert (2 Goals)

MSHSAA Soccer

Kirksville 0

(11) Hannibal Lady Pirates 3

HHS Now (12-3) On The Season Overall / (6-0) In NCMC

HHS: Katie Greening (2 Goals)

HHS: Bella Falconer (1 Goal)

IGHSAU

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 2

Washington 10

KHS Now (2-5) On The Season

Game Notes: KHS Lady Chiefs Trailed 5-2 At The Half vs. WHS

IHSAA

Keokuk 0

Washington 10

KHS Chiefs Now (1-6) On The Season

College Softball

NAIA

Game 1

William Penn 5

Culver-Stockton 1

Game 2

William Penn 4

Culver-Stockton 3

IHSAA Golf

Southeast Conference Meet

1. Washington 172

2. Fairfield 182

3. Mount Pleasant 195

4. Keokuk 206

5. Fort Madison 227

IHSAA Tennis

Keokuk 1

Burlington 8

KHS Chiefs Now (0-4) On The Season

BHS Is Now (3-1) On The Season

IGHSAU Tennis

Keokuk 1

Burlington 8

