Accused cop shooter denied bond reduction

Brown County Suspect
Brown County Suspect(WGEM)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A man accused of shooting the Chapin Police Chief in rural Brown County in March was denied a reduced bond on Wednesday.

Daniel Payne who has been charged with attempted first-degree murder appeared in court in Brown County on Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, Payne’s arraignment was also set for June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Police said Payne shot 39-year-old Steven Helmich twice on March 26 on Illinois 107, just north of County Road 410 N., after Payne allegedly fled from a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit.

According to ISP, the Meredosia Police Department stopped Payne, 29, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, in Meredosia, Illinois, for a traffic stop. They said Payne fled from the stop causing a police pursuit.

The pursuit led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies through Pike and Brown counties. Payne’s vehicle crashed and became disabled causing the pursuit to end.

ISP reported as officers approached Payne’s vehicle, he allegedly fired and struck Helmich. Police said Payne surrendered after officers fired back.

According to police, Helmich was flown to a regional Level I trauma hospital in critical condition. He has since been released.

