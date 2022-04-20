Cloudy, rainy and windy

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert for the day, as it’s going to be windy and rainy.

Southeasterly winds have been transporting warm, moist air into the region. We are starting off the morning with warmer temperatures as we’re in the 40s. We also have cloudy skies and some showers. The rain will become more widespread though. The rain showers will continue throughout the day, on and off again. We’re also looking to have some embedded thunderstorms. Meaning we’ll have some pockets of heavy rain, lightning and thunder, and some isolated instances of small hail. But, no severe weather is expected today. We’re also going to be dealing with windy conditions. Sustained winds will increase to 18 to 22 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The rain will continue into this evening, but once the cold front comes through tonight the rain will come to an end from west to east. As for our temperatures, we will still be below normal with highs in the mid 50s.

The cold front will then stall to the south of us late tonight/early tomorrow morning. The front is then expected to slowly lift back northward towards us as a warm front through the day tomorrow. As the front arrives here in the evening, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will push into the area and will continue overnight. The timing of the rain will greatly depend though on the timing of the front. Tomorrow will be warmer though, near 70°.

