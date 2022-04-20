Hospital Report: April 20, 2022
Deaths:
Truman Daniel Tournear, age 75, of Quincy, died April 18 in Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Debra Leanne Brown, age 65, of Quincy, died April 19 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
John R. “Dick” Jones, 85 of Canton, Mo. passed away April 18 at the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital reports:
Michael & Jesssie Kretzer of Mendon, IL...boy
