Hospital Report: April 20, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Truman Daniel Tournear, age 75, of Quincy, died April 18 in Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Debra Leanne Brown, age 65, of Quincy, died April 19 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

John R. “Dick” Jones, 85 of Canton, Mo. passed away April 18 at the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Michael & Jesssie Kretzer of Mendon, IL...boy

