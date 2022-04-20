Knox County students transform box truck into new school store

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - Students at Knox County High School are getting professional experience with running a business inside a classroom.

Those students said operating, and building, a new school store is preparing them for future careers.

Sophomore Baila Miller is one of four students who started the school store, called the Eagle’s Nest, in her career development and entrepreneurship class.

“I wanted to learn to make all of this apparel and be a part of selling these to students and people around the community,” Miller said.

The high school’s entrepreneurship students needed more room to expand their business, so they’re going to continue inside of a refurbished box truck. Students in the industrial technology program have been gutting the insides, and will be refurbishing and painting it.

Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Keli Huchteman said the truck will help them reach customers outside of school, and at sporting events.

“We also wanted a way that we can really reach the community with our product other than selling online,” Huchteman said.

Industrial Technology Teacher Rich Green said the project is giving students real-world, professional experience.

“Yeah, they are a student here, but the last two hours of the day, I’m not their teacher anymore, I’m their boss. So I try to make it as real-world for them as I can. You know, they’re students and they’re learning,” Green said.

Industrial technology student Ryan Hall said he is getting experience before he goes to welding school.

“Everything I know about welding I’ve learned in this shop, and it’s really setting me up for my future career,” Hall said.

Green said students are also working on refurbishing a shuttle to transport people to sporting events. Then, they are going to start engineering an automatic bus wash.

Green said students will continue to work on all of the projects next school year.

Students at Knox County previously converted a school bus into a café.

