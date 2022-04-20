Advertisement

New bill gives foster kids a voice

DCFS required to interview children after they leave a foster home
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A measure that has passed the both chambers of the Illinois state legislature would require the state to get feedback from children leaving foster homes.

House Bill 4304 would require the Department of Children and Family Services to interview children ages five and older within five days of leaving a foster home.

Pike County CASA coordinator Karolina Anton said volunteers from her organization will talk to children who are leaving a foster home but currently there is no official requirement to do so.

She said thinks the legislation would be beneficial.

“Just to make sure that those homes were meeting the kids or the needs of that child because we want to ensure that if we are having kids in foster homes, that their needs are being met,” Anton said.

She said it can be hard on children in foster care but interviewing a child about their experience can help improve where kids are sent.

“I think there’s a lot of improvements and there are things that we’re trying to do better for the kids because at the end of the day they are the most important,” Anton said. “Kids that are going into the foster care system are at the worst point of their lives right now. Their whole life has been uprooted and flipped upside down and so anything that we can do to make that less traumatic and an easier process for them that’s what we want to do for them.”

The bill states that if the child reports they were abused, interviewer would be required to report it to the state immediately.

Anton said she hopes the Department of Family Services will be able to use the data gathered from the interviews so children are sent to foster homes filled with people wanting to help children and care for them.

