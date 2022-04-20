Advertisement

Local travel agents see business surge, urge booking trips early

By Charity Bell
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re planning to take a trip this year, local travel agents say you need to act soon.

Quincy Discount Travel 4DiscountTravel.com Travel Agent Jennifer Lepper said there is a shortage of flights, and the flights that are available, are filling up fast.

On top of that, she said hotels and accommodations are also becoming more and more sold out.

She said you might also want to consider traveling outside of the country, to get a better bang for your buck, as domestic trips are more expensive at the moment.

Meanwhile, she stressed that when booking your trip, you will want to do it sooner rather than later.

“We are definitely noticing prices are less expensive the farther out you book. So, the people that are booking earlier are getting better prices than those people who are waiting to the last minute because prices are definitely increasing and there’s not as much space available for them,” Lepper said.

She said you might also need to bring masks with you. Although many local places have dropped their masking requirements, she said several cities, states, and other countries still have them in place.

