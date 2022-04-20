Macomb announces $34 million budget, public works projects

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb announced the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year starting on May 1 which will be $34 million with about $32 million in revenue.

City administrator, Scott Coker, said the downtown renovations, which have already started, are one of several projects they hope to tackle with the budget.

“Other projects that we have going on is we’re going to be overlaying Dudley Street,” Coker said. “We have a water main project on Dudley Street, water main project on Johnson Street, so lots of public works projects and other street improvements we’re talking about.”

Coker said normal operations of the fire, police, public works, city administration, and other departments are included in the budget.

“There’s always more demand,” Coker said. “Things are always worse than what we have money to do, we prioritize them and do the best that we can. We want to have the police cars, the fire trucks, we want to pay our employees properly, ultimately help the citizens in Macomb.”

Nelson’s Clothing Store owner, John Nelson, said he’s preparing for the portion of sidewalk outside of his business to be done as part of the downtown renovations which will be used with the city budget and state dollars, too.

“It’ll be the first time in decades that they’ve opened up,” Nelson said. “And if we’re going to replace water lines or sewer lines in the street, it’ll be accessible. And, we could do it at a much more affordable cost.”

Nelson said improving the streets is important for the business’ image.

“I’ll look forward to the beautification that will come with the other aspects,” Nelson said. “The other landscaping, part of it’s already been done, more to be done, so, it’ll be a good addition when it’s finally done when we get the growth. It’ll add to the presence of the downtown.”

Coker said several of the projects, like the downtown renovation, have already begun and should wrap up at the end of summer.

Once weather improves, they hope to begin other street improvement projects soon.

Coker also said even with inflation on the rise, the budget remained in the same $30 million to $34 million range as it did last year.

The city budget plans can be found here.

