More rain in the works

QUINCY (WGEM) - We had some pretty impressive rainfall totals across the area, some areas may top out over 1 inch before this system exits. We will get a brief break in our rain potential.

Rain totals as of 4 PM Wednesday. Some areas may get to the one inch mark (Max Inman)

Thursday most of the day will be partly sunny and temperatures begin to warm up. Rain looks likely late Thursday into Thursday night along with a few thunderstorms. These storms will not be severe. The storms that begin Thursday and continue through Thursday night will likely exit the area Early Friday morning.

Rain looks likely late Thursday though early Friday morning especially for the northern counties. Blocking area of high pressure keeps our wind out of the south (Max Inman)

A blocking area of high pressure is to our east and it will continue to push storms to the northeast, The blocking high will also keep our wind out of the south. There’s some indications that we could see a couple of scattered showers late Friday afternoon but that doesn’t look very likely to The Stormtrak Weather Team. Saturday will be mostly sunny and temperatures will warm to 80 degrees but it will also be pretty breezy out of the south gusting up to around 25 mph. We’re bringing the potential again for rain showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night those continue through Sunday morning. A cold front will slide through the area late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. It is possible our high temperature for Sunday could occur occur at midnight with temperatures falling throughout the day Sunday.

