Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward

QUINCY (WGEM) - Carlos, Williams 58, of Quincy, who is charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder refused to appear at his status hearing Wednesday morning, according to court records.

His attorney was in court and the trial was pushed ahead to June 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said Williams’ absence does not delay anything at this stage in the trial.

Jones said, “his (Williams) presence is not really necessary and the trial will continue with or without him.”

Williams pleaded not guilty to killing 20-year-old Orlando Smith of Quincy in December of 2019. He was arrested in November of 2019.

Court documents state that sometime around or between May 27 and May 30 Williams strangled Smith with the intent to kill him.

Smith’s body was discovered on the side of the road in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane in Quincy on May 30, 2019, at 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office later identified the body as that of Smith.

