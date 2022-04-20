Advertisement

Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward

Carlos Williams
Carlos Williams(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Carlos, Williams 58, of Quincy, who is charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder refused to appear at his status hearing Wednesday morning, according to court records.

His attorney was in court and the trial was pushed ahead to June 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said Williams’ absence does not delay anything at this stage in the trial.

Jones said, “his (Williams) presence is not really necessary and the trial will continue with or without him.”

Williams pleaded not guilty to killing 20-year-old Orlando Smith of Quincy in December of 2019. He was arrested in November of 2019.

Court documents state that sometime around or between May 27 and May 30 Williams strangled Smith with the intent to kill him.

Smith’s body was discovered on the side of the road in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane in Quincy on May 30, 2019, at 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office later identified the body as that of Smith.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Griggs
Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen
Developer, retailer, work to finalize an agreement for KMart
Developer, retailer work to finalize Kmart building decision
Public defender John Citro, left, talks with client Bradley Yohn, center, at a hearing Nov. 30,...
Yohn seeks to fire public defender Citro
Pilot Shortage Causing Flight Delays and Cancelations at Quincy Regional Airport
Pilot shortage causing delays, cancellations at Quincy Regional Airport
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist

Latest News

Brown County Suspect
Accused cop shooter denied bond reduction
Thomas A. Oakley's "Celebration of Life" service at St. John's Anglican Church.
Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest
Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest
Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest
New bill gives foster kids a voice
New bill gives foster kids a voice