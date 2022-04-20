Quincy Transit Lines route study could expand hours and routes

QUINCY (WGEM) - More projects and expansions could be coming to Quincy Transit Lines. Transportation Director Marty Stegeman proposed budget is $5,122,673, a portion of which, will come from grants they’ve been awarded for the next fiscal year.

Stegeman said they have more than $450,000 under contractual services to complete a route study that would how they operate.

“I anticipate they’re going to want to increase the number of hours we operate, they’re going to want to increase the number of routes that we run,” Stegeman said.

Riders like Kenneth Goode said he usually walks or takes the bus to get around town.

“Mostly if I’m going home or headed to work, over there or if I’m going to a friend’s house mostly,” Stegeman said. “It’s in high demand right now because a lot of people work here.”

April Marsh said she rides the bus almost every day to get to and from appointments and to see family.

So the potential of expanded hours and routes is something that excites them both.

“It’s very important for everyone,” Marsh said. “Because more routes, more people to get on the buses to get where they need to go.”

Stegeman said an expansion of this type isn’t something that can happen overnight.

“We would have to look at increased manpower and staffing, we will also have to increase the number of buses we operate. Neither of which we have on hand today,” he said.

Stegeman said right now they’re fully staffed and he has submitted a request for 13 new buses that will average about $100,000.

“That is paid for by IDOT and FTA. It does not cost the city anything to put those buses on the street,” he said.

Stegeman said all of this is subject to City Council and IDOT approval. Once approved, he anticipates the survey will conclude during this fiscal year.

He said they applied for four additional grants this past year. Two have been awarded and two are under review.

They were awarded a more than $1.2-million dollar Rebuild Illinois Capital grant that will pay a portion of a relocation project and they will be applying for a round three of the grant to cover the remainder of the project.

He said they were also awarded a more than $2.5-million dollar grant that will fund 100% of the rehabilitation of the old transit building on 1900 Seminary Road.

