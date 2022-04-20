Advertisement

Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Thomas A. Oakley's "Celebration of Life" service at St. John's Anglican Church.
Thomas A. Oakley's "Celebration of Life" service at St. John's Anglican Church.(WGEM)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thomas A. Oakley, local media executive, entrepreneur, philanthropist and economic development and transportation advocate was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Friends and family gathered in the morning for a Celebration of Life service at St. John’s Anglican Church in downtown Quincy.

Oakley was a fierce advocate for transportation and economic development, and among those in attendance were lawmakers, engineers and community leaders who worked alongside Oakley on regional projects.

The longtime president and CEO of Quincy Newspapers, Incorporated died last week in his Quincy home.

Oakley, who was 89-years-old, was laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery.

Caption

Oakley was born June 24, 1932, in Quincy, a son of Thomas C. and Mary S. Oakley.

He married Anne McDonald of Raleigh, N.C., on Dec. 22, 1954, in Raleigh, N.C. She preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2015.

He graduated from Quincy High School in June 1950, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University in Durham, N.C., in 1954.

Oakley joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, serving for three years, including two years flying a B-47 with Strategic Air Command. He was honorably discharged with the rank of first lieutenant in 1957 and later was a captain in the inactive Reserves.

He was stationed at several air bases around the country, including in Enid, Okla., where he and his wife had their first son, Thomas Crawford Oakley II, in September 1955. Tommy was killed in a car accident on Oct. 11, 1974, when he was a sophomore at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

In October 1956, while stationed in Tucson, Ariz., their second son, Ralph McDonald Oakley, was born.

In August 1957, Oakley and his family returned to Quincy, and in March 1960, their daughter, Mary McDonald Oakley, was born.

Upon returning home, he rejoined his family business, the fourth generation to do so. The family business was Quincy Newspapers Inc., later renamed Quincy Media Inc.

Read more of Thomas A. Oakley’s legacy here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Griggs
Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen
Developer, retailer, work to finalize an agreement for KMart
Developer, retailer work to finalize Kmart building decision
Public defender John Citro, left, talks with client Bradley Yohn, center, at a hearing Nov. 30,...
Yohn seeks to fire public defender Citro
Pilot Shortage Causing Flight Delays and Cancelations at Quincy Regional Airport
Pilot shortage causing delays, cancellations at Quincy Regional Airport
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist

Latest News

Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest
Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest
New bill gives foster kids a voice
New bill gives foster kids a voice
DCFS required to interview children after they leave a foster home
New bill gives foster kids a voice
Travel agent Jennifer Lepper said there is a shortage of flights, and the flights that are...
Local travel agents see business surge, urge booking trips early