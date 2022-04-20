Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 19) John Wood Basketball Standout Brandon Kracht Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State And Culver-Stockton Cruises Past Hannibal-LaGrange On The NAIA Diamond

Brown County Lady Hornets Post Another Win On The IHSA Softball Dirt
Clark County Grad Brandon Kracht Pumps In 15 Points In Final Home Game At John Wood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Clark County High graduate Brandon Kracht is the type of player that college basketball coaches simply dream about. The talented guard has a high basketball IQ, he’s a leader (on and off the court) that leads by example. The talented guard is a hard worker, a good student in teh classroom, and he never seems to back down from a challenge. That’s why it really comes as no surprise that Kracht signed a National Letter Of Intent earlier today with Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. The 6-foot-1 guard, who shot 41 percent from 3-point land last season for JWCC, took timeout after his signing ceremony came to a close to discuss what this day means to him and his entire family. We’ll have details...

On the NAIA baseball diamond at Culver-Stockton College, the Wildcats returned to action against the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange at Nichols Field. C-SC started off hot at the plate against HLGU by erupting for 5 big runs in the first inning on “The Hill.” We’ll have game highlights for the Culver-Stockton campus in Canton, Missouri.

On the prep softball dirt earlier today, the hard charging Lady Hornets of Brown County returned to action. BC faced Triopia High on the road looking to keep their undefeated record intact. We’ll have details on how the Lady Hornets faired against THS on the IHSA dirt.

