WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 19) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Victory On The Girls Soccer Pitch On “Senior Night” And The Hannibal Pirates Beat The Bulldogs Of Mexico High On The MSHSAA Diamond
Monroe City Panthers Boys & Girls Track Teams Post Wins At The 7th Annual Dennis Hancock Invite
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
High School Soccer
IHSA (Girls)
Western Big 6 Conference
Geneseo Maple Leafs 1
Quincy Blue Devils 2
QHS: (JR) Forward Breighlyn Thomas (1 Goal)
(Soph) Midfielder Bri Lannerd (1 Goal)
Senior Night (Congrats Emma Overt!) For The QHS Blue Devils At Flinn Memorial Stadium
IGHSAU-MSHSAA Soccer
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 3
Canton Lady Tigers 5
MSHSAA Baseball
Mexico Bulldogs 2
Hannibal Pirates 3
HHS: Pirates Now (8-9) On The Season
HHS: (WP) Tanner Van Winkle ( 7 IP / 1 ER / 3H / 2BB / 6K )
Game Notes: “The Red & Black” Have Now Won 7 Out Of Their Last 10 Games On The Diamond
Mark Twain 1
Wright City 11
Monroe City 0
Macon 15
MC Panthers Now (2-6) On The Season
Schuyler County 4
Salisbury 5
Community 0
Louisiana 10
LHS Bulldogs Now (7-6) On The Season
North Shelby 8
Marion County 7
NS Raiders Now (8-2) On The Season
MC Mustangs Slide to (5-4) On The Season
Fayette 0
Knox County 10 (Final/5 Innings)
Palmyra 6
Highland 2
PHS Panthers Now (4-8-1)
HHS Cougars Now (0-8) On The Season
MSHSAA Track And Field
7th Annual Dennis Hancock Invite
Monroe City High School
Team Standings
Boys
1. Monroe City Panthers 222
2. Westran 154
3. Mark Twain 149
4. Paris 62
5. North Shelby 44
Girls
1. Monroe City 199
2. Mark Twain 141
3. Westran 92
4. North Shelby 76
5. Marion County 71
Major League Baseball
Cardinals 5
Marlins 1
Rays 6
Cubs 5
