WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 19) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Victory On The Girls Soccer Pitch On “Senior Night” And The Hannibal Pirates Beat The Bulldogs Of Mexico High On The MSHSAA Diamond

Monroe City Panthers Boys & Girls Track Teams Post Wins At The 7th Annual Dennis Hancock Invite
Back At Pirate Nation
Back At Pirate Nation(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

High School Soccer

IHSA (Girls)

Western Big 6 Conference

Geneseo Maple Leafs 1

Quincy Blue Devils 2

QHS: (JR) Forward Breighlyn Thomas (1 Goal)

(Soph) Midfielder Bri Lannerd (1 Goal)

Senior Night (Congrats Emma Overt!) For The QHS Blue Devils At Flinn Memorial Stadium

IGHSAU-MSHSAA Soccer

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 3

Canton Lady Tigers 5

MSHSAA Baseball

Mexico Bulldogs 2

Hannibal Pirates 3

HHS: Pirates Now (8-9) On The Season

HHS: (WP) Tanner Van Winkle ( 7 IP / 1 ER / 3H / 2BB / 6K )

Game Notes: “The Red & Black” Have Now Won 7 Out Of Their Last 10 Games On The Diamond

Mark Twain 1

Wright City 11

Monroe City 0

Macon 15

MC Panthers Now (2-6) On The Season

Schuyler County 4

Salisbury 5

Community 0

Louisiana 10

LHS Bulldogs Now (7-6) On The Season

North Shelby 8

Marion County 7

NS Raiders Now (8-2) On The Season

MC Mustangs Slide to (5-4) On The Season

Fayette 0

Knox County 10 (Final/5 Innings)

Palmyra 6

Highland 2

PHS Panthers Now (4-8-1)

HHS Cougars Now (0-8) On The Season

MSHSAA Track And Field

7th Annual Dennis Hancock Invite

Monroe City High School

Team Standings

Boys

1. Monroe City Panthers 222

2. Westran 154

3. Mark Twain 149

4. Paris 62

5. North Shelby 44

Girls

1. Monroe City 199

2. Mark Twain 141

3. Westran 92

4. North Shelby 76

5. Marion County 71

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 5

Marlins 1

Listen To Exciting Cardinals Baseball “LIVE” All Season Long On News/Talk 105 WGEM

Rays 6

Cubs 5

Listen To Exciting Cubs Baseball All Season Long “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM

