Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband claimed she married another man while still married to him.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and discovered Sue Ann Allison was legally married to two men at the same time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men live in Alamance County.

Allison was charged with felony bigamy.

