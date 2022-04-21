119th person graduates from drug court in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thursday was a day of celebration for a recovering addict in Quincy as people packed an Adams County courtroom to see her graduate from drug court.

Tashia Decker had been in drug court since March of 2020.

The program gives those charged with drug crimes a chance to turn their life around through rehab, regular court appearances, counseling and drug testing.

She said the support was overwhelming and being sober has changed her life.

“It’s given me a great support system, so that I’m able to lean on people in my life that care about me, that truly care about me,” Decker said.

Court officials said drug court has been running in Adams County since 2006.

They said Decker was their 119th graduate.

