Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Partly sunny, but warmer.
Partly sunny, but warmer.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are stating off our day with some pleasant morning temperatures, in the 40s and 50s. We are also starting off the day with some low level clouds overhead. The day will shape up partly sunny, so a good amount of clouds but some sunshine will be mixed in. A weak cold front is moving through this morning, but it’s not bringing us any rain. This front will continue to move southward and will stall out (will stop its progression southward) over southern Missouri. Then, it will begin moving back northward towards us as a warm front. Despite the front’s slow movement, warmer air will begin moving into the area. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s for the northern tier, with the rest of the Tri-States near 70°. The lower levels of the atmosphere will dry out quickly through the morning and afternoon. Therefore, into the evening when some showers try to develop ahead of the warm front they will struggle. As more moisture is quickly fed into the Tri-States, we’ll start seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Then, those showers/storms will start to turn more widespread overnight. The thunderstorms that develop will produce heavy downpours, lightning and thunder, and possibly some pea sized hail. However, severe weather is not expected. (For hail to be severe is has to be about the size of a quarter.)

