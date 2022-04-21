Arts Quincy to hold fundraiser on May 1

QUINCY (WGEM) - Arts Quincy is inviting you to come down to the Quincy Country Club in May for their Arts Quincy Dogwood brunch.

Arts Quincy executive director Laura Sievert said this event will be a lot of fun with a lot of great food for brunch.

She said four cake decorators will compete for most artistic cake designer, and five florists will vie for the title of best florist in Quincy.

Sievert said funds from this event will go to support their kids programs at the schools.

“This is Arts Quincy’s 75th anniversary year and we’re really working to expand some programs, especially in the elementary schools,” Sievert said. “We’ve highlighted a program right now in the schools, that has a waitlist of over 400 kids. We’d sure like to expand that program, and fundraisers like this, really make that possible.”

The fundraiser will be held May 1 at the Quincy Country Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

