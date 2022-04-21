Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 21, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Ila Johnson

Mike Smith

Kelly Thomas

Doug Battles

Callie Terwelp

Braydon Anderson

Karen Peter

Cody Peter

Robert Mast

Mike Henderson

Curt Hesse

Julie Hester

Barb Pine

Noah Tasco

Brian Turner

Cindy Baxter

Jennifer Briggs

Karla Campbell

Marie Gage

Lisa Litchfield

Ken Loquist

Dave Elder

Bralynn Patterson

Terry Weathers

Alan Graff

Vivian Henry

Aliza Lansing

Jenna Crabtree

ANNIVERSARIES

Dennis & Tracy Lorenson

Dale & Suzi Wilson

Brian & Kristie Johnson

Raymond & Judy Siegrist

Brian & Debbie Vollbracht

Kirt & Debbie Malone

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.