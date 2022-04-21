Gholston pleads not guilty to murder of Quincy man, burglary

QUINCY (WGEM) - Devere S. Gholston, 27, of Quincy, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Adams County Court to three counts of first-degree murder, as well as charges of residential burglary and robbery.

Gholston was the second person arrested in February, along with a 15-year-old boy, following the death of the boy’s 67-year-old grandfather, Robert Schmidt.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said deputies entered Schmidt’s home at 3219 Gross Gables in Quincy on the morning of Feb. 17 to check on his well-being and discovered him dead.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha told WGEM News the boy entered Schmidt’s home earlier that morning in an attempt to steal guns from the home.

According to charging documents, the boy took a gun by force or threat and in the process, hit Schmidt in the head causing his death.

Farha said the boy took a total of three guns from the home and was later arrested at a home at 935 N. Fourth St.

According to Farha, Gholston had driven the boy to and from the home and waited in the car while the boy was in the home.

Farha said even though the teen committed the killing, Gholston has been charged with murder on an accountability theory.

“The classic case of that is the getaway driver at a bank robbery, so he is accountable for all of the actions of the other party,” Farha said.

Gholston will appear in court for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. on May 4.

