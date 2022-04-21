Advertisement

Hannibal businesses encouraged to protect themselves against cybersecurity attacks through training

Hannibal businesses encouraged to protect themselves against cybersecurity attacks
Hannibal businesses encouraged to protect themselves against cybersecurity attacks(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise and Hannibal leaders want small businesses to protect themselves.

On Wednesday, the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council is hosting a cyber security training to teach people how to protect their online data.

The event will feature guest speakers from the FBI and IT services.

HREDC entrepreneurship specialist Maria Kuhns said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a rise in cyber-attacks, which is why it’s important for small businesses to protect themselves.

“With some of the instability going on in the world, those cybersecurity attacks happen more frequently. So we are really trying to make small businesses aware of that and give them the tools they need to prevent those and make it seem less daunting,” Kuhns said.

Kuhns said small businesses should be proactive when it comes to cybersecurity.

“It can harm your business. It can harm your customers. It can create major issues for you in terms of your data, your financial information. So this is really a preventative measure to keep you from having those moments where you’re in a panic,” Kuhns said.

The event is being held from noon to 1 p.m. at 314 Main Street in Hannibal.

It costs $20 to attend.

You can sign up for the training here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Williams
Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward
Mackenzie Griggs
Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen
Thomas A. Oakley's "Celebration of Life" service at St. John's Anglican Church.
Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
Developer, retailer, work to finalize an agreement for KMart
Developer, retailer work to finalize Kmart building decision

Latest News

Tashia Decker had been in drug court since March of 2020.
119th person graduates from drug court in Adams County
Sen. Darren Bailey endorsed by anti-abortion groups
Sen. Darren Bailey endorsed by anti-abortion groups
Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago...
Illinois receives another bond rating upgrade from Moody’s
Weather Update - Brian Inman
Weather Update - Brian Inman