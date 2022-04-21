Hannibal businesses encouraged to protect themselves against cybersecurity attacks through training

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise and Hannibal leaders want small businesses to protect themselves.

On Wednesday, the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council is hosting a cyber security training to teach people how to protect their online data.

The event will feature guest speakers from the FBI and IT services.

HREDC entrepreneurship specialist Maria Kuhns said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a rise in cyber-attacks, which is why it’s important for small businesses to protect themselves.

“With some of the instability going on in the world, those cybersecurity attacks happen more frequently. So we are really trying to make small businesses aware of that and give them the tools they need to prevent those and make it seem less daunting,” Kuhns said.

Kuhns said small businesses should be proactive when it comes to cybersecurity.

“It can harm your business. It can harm your customers. It can create major issues for you in terms of your data, your financial information. So this is really a preventative measure to keep you from having those moments where you’re in a panic,” Kuhns said.

The event is being held from noon to 1 p.m. at 314 Main Street in Hannibal.

It costs $20 to attend.

