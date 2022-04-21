Hannibal Public School District still working to fill job positions

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Public School District continues to struggle to fill open positions.

They have at least 10 jobs open right now and they expect that number to go up as staff leave at the end of this school year.

Two weeks ago Hannibal schools hosted their first-ever job fair to try a new way of addressing staff shortages. They were only able to fill a couple of positions.

High School principal Ted Sampson said they still have custodial and paraprofessional positions open.

“We still have some positions open and would love to have more applicants come in. Honestly I haven’t seen a huge boost since then, but it’s been a pretty short time,” Sampson said.

The district has been experiencing staffing shortages over the past year, needing to fill teaching, custodial, transportation and other positions. The shortage led to teachers filling in as bus drivers and even subbing for other classes during their free periods.

Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr said while they were able to hire around six new people, they have positions open for next school year.

“We have put teachers in place that will be teaching next year. Additionally, we have been looking at support staff as well that we have been able to fill. Again, those are continuing to come in and we are filling them as we can, but we will be continuing to do so through the end of the year and this summer as well,” Karr said.

Hannibal High School Custodian David Snyder says from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. he’s the only janitor in the building, making it more difficult to keep it clean. He said he is glad the district is hiring a head custodian.

“It’s good to have extra help because you never know if you have an emergency, if someone makes a mess or whatever, and I’m occupied doing something else it would help out a lot,” Snyder said.

Karr said they will interview a few candidates next week, some of whom applied at the job fair.

If you are interested in working for Hannibal Public Schools, click here to see their openings.

