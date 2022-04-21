Advertisement

Supply-chain issues hit TCBY, lead to flavor shortages

TCBY
TCBY(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As supply-chain issues affect businesses all across the country, they are even dipping into a local frozen yogurt shop’s operations.

TCBY Manager Sheryl Scarbrough said the supply chain issues are preventing them from getting 16 flavors of frozen yogurt to their store.

She said some customers are disappointed about not seeing their favorite flavors available, and others are calling in advance to find out what’s available.

“I do have people who want the specific flavor, and they do drive off and don’t pick another flavor. I have had a couple calls today to see if we have our flavors in. So I would say yea, it does hurt my business,” Scarbrough said.

Right now, Scarbrough said their freezers are looking bare.

She said she has called her distributor and they have no answers for her as to when they will be able to get her the missing flavors.

In the meantime, she said she is suggesting alternative flavors and topping combinations to her customers, and plans to travel to other TCBY stores to pick up their missing flavors.

Meanwhile, Scarbrough said they have had to raise their prices as well due to the supply-chain issues.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Griggs
Quincy woman charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen
Developer, retailer, work to finalize an agreement for KMart
Developer, retailer work to finalize Kmart building decision
Public defender John Citro, left, talks with client Bradley Yohn, center, at a hearing Nov. 30,...
Yohn seeks to fire public defender Citro
Carlos Williams
Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward
Thomas A. Oakley's "Celebration of Life" service at St. John's Anglican Church.
Thomas A. Oakley laid to rest

Latest News

The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
Several public works projects, including street improvements, are set to move forward in...
Macomb announces $34 million budget, public works projects
Students at Knox County High School are getting professional experience with running a business...
Knox County High School students turn truck into school store
Illinois gas stations plan to fight gas tax sticker mandate
Illinois gas stations plan to fight gas tax sticker mandate