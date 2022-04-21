Supply-chain issues hit TCBY, lead to flavor shortages

QUINCY (WGEM) - As supply-chain issues affect businesses all across the country, they are even dipping into a local frozen yogurt shop’s operations.

TCBY Manager Sheryl Scarbrough said the supply chain issues are preventing them from getting 16 flavors of frozen yogurt to their store.

She said some customers are disappointed about not seeing their favorite flavors available, and others are calling in advance to find out what’s available.

“I do have people who want the specific flavor, and they do drive off and don’t pick another flavor. I have had a couple calls today to see if we have our flavors in. So I would say yea, it does hurt my business,” Scarbrough said.

Right now, Scarbrough said their freezers are looking bare.

She said she has called her distributor and they have no answers for her as to when they will be able to get her the missing flavors.

In the meantime, she said she is suggesting alternative flavors and topping combinations to her customers, and plans to travel to other TCBY stores to pick up their missing flavors.

Meanwhile, Scarbrough said they have had to raise their prices as well due to the supply-chain issues.

