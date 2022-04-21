QUINCY (WGEM) - The warmer temperatures arrived across the area Thursday with high temps in the low 70s. It will get warmer on Friday and Saturday when we expect temps to jump to the low 80s.

Thunderstorms early Friday morning (Max Inman)

Currently we are tracking the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms to enter the region overnight through early Friday morning. Showers will develop in Central Missouri and roll to the northeast over the region overnight through Friday morning. There is some question as to whether the showers will continue throughout the morning hours. Right now it looks as if once the showers lift through the region on Friday morning they will stay to the north of the Tri-State area the rest of Friday. That would leave us in a mostly sunny to partly cloudy situation with a little bit of a gusty wind out of the south gusting up to 25, maybe 30 miles an hour. We will stay dry Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Weather Alert - Gusty wind Saturday (Max Inman)

Saturday while we’ll have a partly sunny to mostly sunny sky the wind again will be on the gusty side. We will have a Weather Alert for wind gusting to 40 mph. Some good news the sunshine, the gusty wind and warm temperatures will help dry some of our fields out. We do bring in another risk of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Those thunderstorms erupt along a cold front. That cold front slides through the area early on Sunday. Temperatures will likely be falling throughout Sunday afternoon.

