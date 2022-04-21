Weather conditions delaying corn planting

Advertisement

Poor Weather Delays Corn Planting
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Normally around this time in April, local farmers would be busy planting corn but cold, wet weather is keeping them from doing so.

Farmer Dan Cole said 133,000 acres of corn gets planted in Adams County every year. By this time 10 to 15 percent of that should already be in the ground but he said right now, that number is only at two percent.

He said the rainfall and cold temperatures have made it difficult for them to get in the fields and planting too early could stress the seeds.

He said all they can do now is keep a close eye on the weather.

“If we get two days of sunshine and wind, there’s gonna be farmers starting on the well-rained soils. I mean they just will, because the calendar says it’s time to start,” Cole said.

Farmer Rob Hyer said some farmers have managed to prep their fields by laying down fertilizer, but they haven’t started planting.

He said they need a couple of days with temperatures of at least 70 degrees during the day, 50 degrees at night, and a light breeze to help dry out the fields.

Hyer said the condition of the soil is important for planting.

“Right now it’s cold and damp, it’s just not very conducive for anything to germinate and start growing,” he said. “The longer it lays in the ground, you can get, you know, some fungus can set in, disease, and it can rot.”

While the weather is just a temporary setback right now, farmers said they need to start planting before May 15 or their yields could be reduced by as much as 15 percent.

