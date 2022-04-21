Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 20) Unity High’s Brooklyn Stiefel And Taylor Goudschaal Sign National Letters Of Intent In Mendon While “Spring Rains” Continue To Cause Massive Re-Scheduling Issues On The Prep Sports Landscape

High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Working Hard To Salvage Spring Baseball/Softball Games
Mustangs of Unity
Mustangs of Unity(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Despite the rain and gray skies overhead, it was a day of celebration and smiles for members of the Unity High School faculty, administration, staff, and student body in Mendon, Illinois. That’s due in large part to the fact that two proud members of the Class of 2022 at UHS signed National Letters of Intent just after 2:40 p.m. inside the school gym in Mendon. Lady Mustangs softball standout Taylor Goudschaal signed her “NLI” with Harper Junior College. The NJCAA Division III program is located in Palatine, Illinois. Taylor has been a proud member of the Unity softball program for the past 4 years. Taylor has seen time on the dirt as a pitcher and infielder (first base) for UHS, and she’s also played volleyball (4 years) and basketball (3 years) for the Lady Mustangs as well.

Brooklyn Stiefel is snow set to become a member of the Lady Blues basketball program in the fall when she starts her collegiate career. The four year starter for the Lady Mustangs basketball team has scored over 900 points on the prep hardwood during her career while averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds a game last season. Stiefel was also a proud member of the Lady Mustangs basketball program that made it to the Class 1A Sectional Championship title game where they lost to Brimfield (the eventual state champion). Stiefel was also selected to to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team (Honorable Mention). During her prep career, Brooklyn was also a member of the Mustangs volleyball (4 years) and softball (3 years) squads competing throughout the “Land of Lincoln.” She’s now focused on joining the IC basketball program in Jacksonville, Illinois that competes in the highly competitive Midwest Conference (NCAA Division III).

With rain continuing to reap havoc on the high school spring sports schedule throughout the Tri-States, the concept of “rescheduling” games has taken on a brand new meaning in the eyes of some athletic directors and head coaches. Rescheduling games has almost become the major focus of these leaders, who are working long hours behind the scenes, trying to find a way to salvage as many games as possible, especially in the prep baseball and softball ranks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Center (4/20/2022)

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
WGEM AM Sports Center

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 19) Part II

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 19) Part I

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 19) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Victory On The Girls Soccer Pitch On “Senior Night” And The Hannibal Pirates Beat The Bulldogs Of Mexico High On The MSHSAA Diamond

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Post A Win On The Western Big 6 Conference Soccer Pitch Against Geneseo

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 19)

Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 19) John Wood Basketball Standout Brandon Kracht Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State And Culver-Stockton Cruises Past Hannibal-LaGrange On The NAIA Diamond

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Basketball Standout Brandon Kracht Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State University Bulldogs

Sports

Sports Center (4/19/2022)

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
WGEM AM Sports Center

Sports

$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
|
By KMOV Staff
Cardinals fans can take advantage of discounted tickets for upcoming games.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 18)

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 18) South Shelby Baseball Team Plays Host To Monroe City On Their New Turf Field In Shelbina And The Pittsfield Saukees Battle QND On The Diamond At “The Ferd!”

Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Cardinals Baseball team Plays Host To Monroe City On Their New Turf Field In Shelbina