WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 20) Unity High’s Brooklyn Stiefel And Taylor Goudschaal Sign National Letters Of Intent In Mendon While “Spring Rains” Continue To Cause Massive Re-Scheduling Issues On The Prep Sports Landscape

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Despite the rain and gray skies overhead, it was a day of celebration and smiles for members of the Unity High School faculty, administration, staff, and student body in Mendon, Illinois. That’s due in large part to the fact that two proud members of the Class of 2022 at UHS signed National Letters of Intent just after 2:40 p.m. inside the school gym in Mendon. Lady Mustangs softball standout Taylor Goudschaal signed her “NLI” with Harper Junior College. The NJCAA Division III program is located in Palatine, Illinois. Taylor has been a proud member of the Unity softball program for the past 4 years. Taylor has seen time on the dirt as a pitcher and infielder (first base) for UHS, and she’s also played volleyball (4 years) and basketball (3 years) for the Lady Mustangs as well.

Brooklyn Stiefel is snow set to become a member of the Lady Blues basketball program in the fall when she starts her collegiate career. The four year starter for the Lady Mustangs basketball team has scored over 900 points on the prep hardwood during her career while averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds a game last season. Stiefel was also a proud member of the Lady Mustangs basketball program that made it to the Class 1A Sectional Championship title game where they lost to Brimfield (the eventual state champion). Stiefel was also selected to to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team (Honorable Mention). During her prep career, Brooklyn was also a member of the Mustangs volleyball (4 years) and softball (3 years) squads competing throughout the “Land of Lincoln.” She’s now focused on joining the IC basketball program in Jacksonville, Illinois that competes in the highly competitive Midwest Conference (NCAA Division III).

With rain continuing to reap havoc on the high school spring sports schedule throughout the Tri-States, the concept of “rescheduling” games has taken on a brand new meaning in the eyes of some athletic directors and head coaches. Rescheduling games has almost become the major focus of these leaders, who are working long hours behind the scenes, trying to find a way to salvage as many games as possible, especially in the prep baseball and softball ranks.

