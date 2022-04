WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 20) Hannibal Pirates Baseball Team “Turning To Turf” In The Years Ahead While The QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Hits The Hardwood At Pepsi Arena NAIA Softball Rewind: Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats Snap 8-Game Slide On The Dirt In Convincing Fashion On Tuesday

Hannibal Pirates Post A Win On The MSHSAA Diamond Over The Bulldogs Of Mexico 3-2