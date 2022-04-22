Blessing Hospital raises flag for National Organ and Tissue Donor Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s National Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Week, and Blessing Hospital hosted a flag-raising ceremony Friday to raise awareness.

Blessing staff and the Gift of Hope organ transplant organization talked about the importance of being a tissue and organ donor.

They raised a flag in honor of organ and tissue donor families at Blessing Hospital.

Gift of Hope Donation Liason Terri Cagle said it’s good to talk about becoming a donor with your family before you are at the end of your life.

“We all have to make end of life decisions. We typically do not make those at the end of life, so it is very powerful to talk to your family even if it is difficult it is, and let them know what your wishes are,” Cagle said.

Shelby Kite received a heart from an organ donor when hers started to fail, and she said she is forever thankful.

“It was very heart-wrenching to want something as a heart when you know that someone has to die to receive it, so it was a hard 73 days of waiting,” Kite said.

More than 100,000 people in the country need an organ transplant, and 4,000 of them are in Illinois.

Blessing flies an organ and tissue donor flag whenever an organ is procured at the hospital.

Then, the flag is given to the donor’s family.

