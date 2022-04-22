Farmers using conservation practices

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - In order to have a healthy agricultural industry, there must first be fertile land. In order to keep land fertile, conservation farming methods are vital.

Local farmers say they are stewards of the planet because their livelihoods depend on it.

This includes Taylor, Missouri farmer Tyler Haerr who said he takes multiple steps to take care of the planet and the soil, including using different tilling practices in the fields.

“We try to do more of a minimal till practice on our farm. We run a piece of equipment called a diamond harrow that basically only works the top inch trying to leave the infrastructure in the ground as best we can. That also helps in soils that don’t drain as well,” said Haerr.

He said in addition to the tilling practices, he also focuses on utilizing natural fertilizers on the fields.

Haerr said keeping the land healthy helps protect farmers and soil health now and in the future.

“I mean we don’t want to go in and scavage all the nutrients in the ground because that doesn’t help us in future years and for our kids and generations to come. We want to take care of the ground and do our best to leave it better than we found it,” said Haerr.

There are numerous other conservation practices that are utilized, including cover crops.

According to the USDA, farmers can use cover crops to help reduce erosion and keep nutrients from running off into local waterways.

The USDA works with more than 500,000 farmers across the country to help develop and implement conservation practices.

You can find out more about the USDA’s conservation efforts here.

