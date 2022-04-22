Hannibal Tree Board marks Earth Day by planting 12 trees

QUINCY (WGEM) - In celebration of Earth Day, the Hannibal Tree Board planted trees along 30th and Starlight Ridge.

Tree board chairperson Kristy Trevathan says they planted 12 trees.

She says they are trying to build up tree equity in neighborhoods.

That’s because, she says, trees are not only important for the environment; they also benefit people.

“I think most of all, we want to be stewards of our earth, and today’s a great day to be planting,” Trevathan said.

Next week, for Arbor Day, they will be planting another tree in the area with the help of 35 Girl Scouts.

