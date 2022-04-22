Advertisement

Local business battling invasive species

The Big Head Carp and Silver Carp are an invasive species to local waterways.
The Big Head Carp and Silver Carp are an invasive species to local waterways.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - One local business has set up shop to tackle an invasive species filling Tri-State waters.

Big Head Carp and Silver Carp populations have exploded in many Midwestern rivers including the Mississippi and Illinois.

That’s why Marion County resident Darrick Garner developed FKF Commercial Fisheries and Bait LLC.

Garner partners with Jonathan Bentzinger to help remove the invasive fish from regional waters, and ships them across the country for crab and lobster fishing.

Garner said removing these fish is important to help local fish populations survive.

“And we see a lot of the native species have declined in population versus these guys that are out there because they are everywhere and they exploded. They’re a nuisance,” said Garner.

He said over the last couple of years, they have moved millions of pounds of fish.

Garner said they use a couple of different methods to reel the fish in.

“We fish all the way from the Iowa border down past Hannibal, Missouri at the Saverton dam. We use three types of gear types: that’s a gillnet, trammel net, and also hoop nets. And we’re able to pull those out of the system and try to help, like I said, our native species, and it helps us from an economical standpoint,” said Garner.

In addition to the work with FKF, Garner also partners with Greg Pitchford and John Jamison on Dark Water Premium Baits which turns the fish into catfish bait.

Garner said work with FKF dipped during the pandemic, so he partnered with the others to create a shelf stable product that has erupted in popularity.

He said he hopes to continue expanding his business by looking into selling more regular fish bait and edible portions of the Big Head and Silver Carp.

Garner said he also looks to work more with the Missouri Department of Conservation in the future.

You can find out more information about the invasive fish species from the Missouri Department of Conservation below.

Garner partners with other fisherman and anglers to run Dark Water Premium Baits to sell...
Garner partners with other fisherman and anglers to run Dark Water Premium Baits to sell catfish bait.

