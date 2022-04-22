Advertisement

LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month

Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of April, NASA says.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Skywatchers have something to look forward to later this month, according to NASA.

Four planets are moving throughout April to eventually form a conjunction, the agency says.

NASA says Venus, Mars and Saturn formed a trio at the beginning of the month. Saturn appeared to move towards Mars each day.

Looking up into the sky on April 1, Mars and Saturn appear to be a couple of finger widths apart, NASA says.

Saturn then continues increasing its separation from Mars as Jupiter starts to rise in the predawn hour by mid-month.

By the last week of April, NASA says Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon an hour before the sunrise to where it can be easier to be seen.

For other exciting sights you can observe in the sky, you can visit NASA’s website.

