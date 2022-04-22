Macomb named 2021 Tree City USA

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb announced on Friday that they were named 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Macomb received this honor due to its commitment to the effective urban forest management. The city also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

“We are grateful for this recognition and applaud our dedicated City Arborist. Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Mayor Mike Inman. “Recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Macomb’s Arbor Day ceremony and tree planting is planned for 11 a.m. April 29 at the Macomb Downtown Square.

More information on Tree City USA can be found here.

