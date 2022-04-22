Advertisement

Macomb named 2021 Tree City USA

Trees
Trees(pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb announced on Friday that they were named 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Macomb received this honor due to its commitment to the effective urban forest management. The city also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

“We are grateful for this recognition and applaud our dedicated City Arborist. Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Mayor Mike Inman. “Recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Macomb’s Arbor Day ceremony and tree planting is planned for 11 a.m. April 29 at the Macomb Downtown Square.

More information on Tree City USA can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Williams
Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
TCBY
Supply-chain issues hit TCBY, lead to flavor shortages
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston pleads not guilty to murder of Quincy man, burglary
State Street Theater
State Street Theater hosts first concert since undergoing renovations

Latest News

Weather Update - Brian Inman
Weather Update - Brian Inman
The Big Head Carp and Silver Carp are an invasive species to local waterways.
Local business battling invasive species
Blessing hospital raising flag
Blessing Hospital raises flag for National Organ and Tissue Donor Week
Transitions fund increases
Illinois state funding to help intellectual and developmental disabilities services
Farmers say conservation practices help them, the land and the livestock prosper for generations.
Farmers using conservation practices