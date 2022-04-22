Mark Twain Brewing Co. to become Friendship Brewing Co.

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The founder of Friendship Brewing Co. announced his company would take ownership of Hannibal’s Mark Twain Brewing Co. on May 2.

Friendship Brewing founder Brian Nolan made the announcement Friday on Facebook.

“From the time we learned of the auction until we pushed the winning bid on my phone was about eighteen hours, it’s been quite an adventure thus far. The real adventure starts May 2, we have ambitious plans and see tremendous ‘untapped’ potential at that location. Expect to see significant enhancements to the property inside and outside, operational refinements, and a much-increased engagement with the beer community and beyond,” Nolan said. “As some of you may know, our company motto is Friends Making Beer, Beer Making Friends. nd we plan to make a lot of new friends up north.”

Nolan said before opening at the location, they planned to move the main entrance from the side of the building to the front along with the main bar. He said they would also increase outdoor seating with upper and lower levels.

According to the company’s website, Friendship Brewing Co. is based out of Wentzville, Missouri, and owned by Brian Nolan and David Brewer.

Nolan said the Hannibal location will be the company’s third, but not last “Friendship outpost.”

Nolan said the timeline for opening is impossible to predict, and there is a lot of work for them to do before it opens.

The Mark Twain Brewing Co. reported it will remain open until April 30.

