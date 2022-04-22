Advertisement

Quincy Salvation Army names 2021 Volunteer of the Year

Kristie Strieker
Kristie Strieker(The Salvation Army)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Salvation Army announced its 2021 Volunteer of the Year on Thursday at the organization’s volunteer recognition event.

The Salvation Army presented the award to Kristie Strieker.

According to the Salvation Army, Strieker volunteers in multiple areas including Women’s Ministry, the Thanksgiving and Christmas Community Dinners, and the Christmas food and toy distribution.

According to Stieker’s Volunteer of the Year Nomination, “Kristie gives hours and hours in service to others through the Christmas toy and food distribution; she leads a Sunbeam Character Building group on Wednesdays, always making sure the mealtime for the kids is cleaned up before she heads out and so much more. VBS, Women’s Auxiliary, Summer Camps, Community Care Ministries, and Nursing Home visits; Kristie is a gem. We are so blessed by her servant’s heart.”

