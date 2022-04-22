Advertisement

Some gubernatorial candidates under scrutiny hang on to ballot spots after challenges

By Lizzie Seils
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The stage is fully and finally set for the Illinois primary, which is shaping up to have some contentious competitions in congressional and statewide races.

The Illinois State Board of Elections officially certified the ballot Thursday after an hours-long meeting going through objections filed questioning the validity of a candidate’s residency, or petition signatures that were turned in in early March.

Of the more high-profile races, Republican gubernatorial candidates Jesse Sullivan and Max Solomon faced an objection on whether or not signatures were legitimate.

Additionally, Democratic challenger to incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker, Beverly Miles, was questioned on her petition’s legitimacy.

All three were confirmed to appear on the ballot this coming June.

However, Republican gubernatorial candidate Emily Johnson, along with running mate Brett Mahlen, were removed from the ballot for various reasons.

Mahlen was cited as not being a resident of Illinois, considering he has taken up residency as a preacher in Texas. However, they were removed from the ballot for not meeting the signature requirements following an investigation of the signatures’ validity.

Another Republican gubernatorial candidate, Keisha Smith, was removed for not having a running mate, a requirement of the gubernatorial race.

Now, all that’s left is for voters to make their choice on who will face off against whom in the November election. The primary is June 28.

