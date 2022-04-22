Advertisement

State Street Theater hosts first concert since undergoing renovations

By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After going through a renovation, music came back Thursday night to the State Street Theater in Quincy.

The official grand opening isn’t until May 21, so Thursday night’s show was more of a preview of all the venue has to offer.

State Street Theater co-owner Douglas Peterson said they cannot wait to put all their success back into the community by bringing events and live music back to the area.

“There’s a lot of culture here in Quincy. There’s a lot of different people. People who love this city as much as anyone else does. And we want to make sure there is an open and accepting place for everyone to really enjoy themselves and have a good time,” Peterson said.s

The grand opening event is called Libations for the Library so funds from the drinks that will be served at the grand opening event will help the mobile library initiative.

