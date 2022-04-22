Taste of summer on this Earth Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the morning warm for this time of year, as we are in the 50s and 60s. The day is also starting off cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms have been just to our west. Initially, some of the storms have been producing a lot of lightning and heavy downpours. Those storms have been moving northeast into Iowa, away from us as a warm front lifts northward. There is a line of showers headed our way though. This line is expected to gradually weaken and fall apart as it heads our way. Therefore, I’m not expecting widespread rain but some isolated to scattered showers will move in for the morning hours. After that, the rest of the day will be dry. Thanks to the warm front coming through this morning, daytime highs will be noticeably warmer in the low 80s. Dew points will be rising into the 60s through the day, which means we will have a little increase in humidity. It is also going to be a little breezy, with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s again.

Tomorrow will be another warm summer-like day with highs in the low 80s again. It will be windier though. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible. Because of that, we do have a weather alert. The day as a whole will shape up dry. However, some showers and thunderstorms will start to arrive tomorrow night into Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.