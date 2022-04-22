Advertisement

Taste of summer on this Earth Day

By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the morning warm for this time of year, as we are in the 50s and 60s. The day is also starting off cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms have been just to our west. Initially, some of the storms have been producing a lot of lightning and heavy downpours. Those storms have been moving northeast into Iowa, away from us as a warm front lifts northward. There is a line of showers headed our way though. This line is expected to gradually weaken and fall apart as it heads our way. Therefore, I’m not expecting widespread rain but some isolated to scattered showers will move in for the morning hours. After that, the rest of the day will be dry. Thanks to the warm front coming through this morning, daytime highs will be noticeably warmer in the low 80s. Dew points will be rising into the 60s through the day, which means we will have a little increase in humidity. It is also going to be a little breezy, with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s again.

Tomorrow will be another warm summer-like day with highs in the low 80s again. It will be windier though. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible. Because of that, we do have a weather alert. The day as a whole will shape up dry. However, some showers and thunderstorms will start to arrive tomorrow night into Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Williams
Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
TCBY
Supply-chain issues hit TCBY, lead to flavor shortages
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston pleads not guilty to murder of Quincy man, burglary
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries

Latest News

Morning Weather 4/22
Morning Weather 4/22
Weather Alert - Gusty wind Saturday
Weather Alert - Gusty wind Saturday
Noon Weather 4/21
Noon Weather 4/21
Partly sunny, but warmer.
Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms