Weather Alert Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for Saturday for gusty wind. We expect wind gusts up to 40 miles an hour across most of the Tri-State area Saturday morning through the middle of the afternoon Saturday. Wind will die down a little bit Saturday night, still breezy but not 40 mile an hour breezy..

Thunderstorms should roll through the area overnight Saturday and Sunday morning. These storms are not expected to be severe. (Max Inman)

We are also expecting a narrow line of showers and thunderstorms to roll through the area late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Those showers and thunderstorms erupt ahead of a cold front that will pass through by Sunday morning. That cold front will spell an end to our warm temperatures that we experienced Friday and Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday should be in the low 80s. The high temperature on Sunday will likely occur at midnight and temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day on Sunday. The beginning of next week we will be running about 10 degrees below normal both Monday and Tuesday and although temperatures are cool the weather appears to be dry. Temperatures then heat up again Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to more normal numbers.

