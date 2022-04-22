WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 22) Pittsfield Softball Standout Mattie McCartney Signs A National Letter Of Intent And The QND Raiders Focus In On A Showdown Against Undefeated Beardstown On The Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pittsfield Saukees has another member of the Class of 2022 sign a National Letter Of Intent earlier today inside the PHS Gymnasium. With her proud family looking on, senior Mattie McCartney inked her “NLI” with John Wood Community College In Quincy. That’s where the Saukees Utility plater will join the Lady Blazers softball program. McCartney has spent the past 4 years as a member of the PHS softball program. She now has plans to study Nursing when she starts classes on the JWCC campus in the fall. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Mattie after her special signing ceremony came to a close to get her thoughts on starting the next chapter of her life in just a few months.

On the IHSA baseball diamond, a heavyweight showdown is on the schedule that should draw more than a few fans to the Quincy Notre Dame campus. That’s because the (13-2) Raiders are set to host (12-0) Beardstown in a highly anticipated contest. It was the Tigers that handed the “Blue and Gold” a disappointing 9-6 setback on April 14 during tournament action in Beardstown. QND remembers that 3-run loss and they are no doubt eager to hit the field today or a rematch against BHS. We’ll check in with QND head coach Ryan Oden for a scouting report on the visiting Tigers.

The Quincy High girls soccer team will travel to Illinois College in Jacksonville today to take on Chatham-Glenwood. (8-4) QHS will face a very talented Lady Titans squad that has posted an impressive (10-1) slate so far this season on the pitch. After a day off on Wednesday, the “Blue and White” hope to have the same energy today that was on display Tuesday night at Flinn Memorial Stadium during Senior Night. During that emotional match-up against Geneseo, QHS was able to mount a strong second half effort in route to posting a 2-1 win at home. That victory raised Quincy’s Western Big 6 Conference slate to (5-0) on the season. We’ll check in with Lady Blue Devils head coach Travis Dinkheller for the latest on the challenge ahead for his young squad on the road.

Meanwhile at Advance Physical Therapy Field on the QND campus, the (7-1-3) Lady Raiders will also return to action on the IHSA pitch. The “Blue and Gold” is set to take on St. Teresa in a contest scheduled to get underway at 5:00 p.m. Quincy Notre Dame is coming off of an impressive 8-0 win against Canton that took place last Thursday (April 14) in “The Gem City.” Longtime Lady Raiders head soccer coach Mark Longo will also offer his perspective on the busy schedule ahead for his squad in the next 48 hours--weather permitting.

