WIU gets grant to improve digital literacy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is using a grant worth tens of thousands of dollars to teach Tri-States residents about internet literacy and safety.

Officials at WIU said the grant is worth $50,000 and they plan to host a series of workshops in areas like Macomb, Carthage, and Quincy.

WIU Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs director Chis Merrett said the goal is to inform people about how to navigate the internet, use data and analytics, and make sure your data is secure. They said the workshops will be available both in-person and online.

Merrett said the workshops are meant to be broad, so there is information for everyone from small businesses to everyday citizens.

“There’s just a treasure trove of data here that many people are not aware of, or they might be aware of, but are not sure how to access,” Merrett said.

He said they’ve partnered with a number of local organizations, such as Two Rivers Regional Council and Workforce Development Board of Western Illinois to gather data on digital needs that need to be met for people that they service. He said they’ve also partnered with colleges such as Spoon River College and John Wood Community College to be places to host some of their workshops as well.

Merrett said the programs will run from May through December.

Another part of the money will go towards establishing Chromebook lending programs with community libraries.

The Macomb Public Library is one of the libraries that will be receiving money to buy Chromebooks.

Library director Dennis Danowski said giving people the tools to get online will be a big step forward. He said everyone from children to business owners use the library’s wifi. Danowski said he wants to purchase at least six Chromebooks.

“Not everybody has access to computers in town and not everybody has access to the internet in town, but they would like to learn and we are a teaching library here,” he said.

The chrome books would have LTE in them, so a patron wouldn’t need wifi to access the internet

Danowski said they aren’t sure when they’ll receive the money yet, though he says he hopes it is soon.

